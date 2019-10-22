Circle P Sanctuary receives $1,000 gift

MARENGO — The Circle P Sanctuary recently received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of their monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check to founder Lynne Petitti and her daughter, Jennifer.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the Bonecutter Family. They are making a huge impact in our Morrow County community. The Circle P Sanctuary relies on charitable dollars to help provide a healing and nourishing environment for our animals to not only recover in, but thrive in,” Jennifer said.

The Circle P Sanctuary, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the prevention of cruelty through education, to provide quality care for abused, neglected, unwanted horses/animals, in addition to offering caring individuals the opportunity to adopt these deserving animals.

“It all started in May of 2003.” Lynne said, “My husband Philip and I were presented with the opportunity to save two horses, Dusty and Colonel, from being taken to auction who, due to their physical and medical condition, most certainly would have gone to slaughter.”

The Petitts purchased an 86 acre farm in June of 2004 and named it Circle P Ranch. They quickly took in another ailing horse, two pot-bellied pigs, three llamas and four pygmy goats. The Petittis were amazed at the number of horses and families in need of help for one reason or another. They felt compelled to create Circle P Sanctuary to enable other caring individuals to participate in their rescue endeavors and received their nonprofit status in 2006.

In addition to caring for abused and neglected horses and animals Circle P educates the community and works closely with humane societies and animal shelters toward furthering the common goal of humane treatment for all animals and to own responsibility.

“Dental care is a large part of the overall well-being of our horses. If they cannot chew their food properly, they are unable to extract the nutrients. It goes straight through them,” Jennifer said. “We plan to use this donation to pay for the upcoming dental services for our Sanctuary horses.”

Krista Bonecutter expressed her admiration for Circle P Sanctuary. “Circle P and the volunteers who support them are the embodiment of the core values we share as citizens in Morrow County. The love, caring and management of these majestic animals is heartwarming and an unparalleled example of humanity in our very own back yard.”

For information about Circle P Sanctuary you ca visit their website at www.circlepsanctuary.org, or email info@circlepsanctuary.org. Donations can be mailed to Circle P Sanctuary, 2013 County Road 24, Marengo, Ohio 43334.

The Bonecutters award a $1,000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or send via Email to: info@bonecutter.net

