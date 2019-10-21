Williamsport Grange #1815 receives state service award

DUBLIN — The Williamsport Grange #1815 was the recipient of an Ohio State Grange’s “Spotlight on Service Award” at the Ohio State Grange dinner during their annual convention this past weekend.

Announcing the award was Kevin Evans, Ohio State Grange Community Service Director. “How fitting that our 2019 theme was “Grange – A Spotlight in the Community.”

Projects are nominated to the State Grange to be judged for recognition. Typically it is the local Grange’s favorite community service project that is submitted.

This year the judges selected two projects from two Ohio Granges they determined worthy of this award.

The first Spotlight on Service recognition award was given to Unity Grange #1761, East Palestine, Ohio for their crocheting hats for the homeless and impoverished project. It started with a $10 challenge from their Pomona Grange. They have annually expanded the project and this past year made 91 hats and 18 scarves.

The second “Spotlight on Service Award” was given to Williamsport Grange #1815 for their Hometown Heroes Veteran Banner project. Although known for their Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfasts, this year working with Mount Gilead Village Council, they organized and arranged for 112 banners of local veterans to be erected on light poles in the village in time for the 100th anniversary of World War I and the Victory Shaft Dedication Centennial celebration in the village.

Presenting the award was Ohio State Grange Master Sue Roy. Accepting the award on behalf of the Williamsport Grange #1815 was Master Donna Carver, who was instrumental in the success of this project.

“We are honored to be recognized by the State Grange for this project. It was a privilege to pay tribute to Morrow County’s veterans who defended our country and protected our freedoms,” Carver said.

Shown from left: Ohio State Grange Master Sue Roy, Williamsport Grange #1815 Master Donna Carver and Ohio State Grange Community Service Director Kevin Evans. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Grange-Award-2-.jpg Shown from left: Ohio State Grange Master Sue Roy, Williamsport Grange #1815 Master Donna Carver and Ohio State Grange Community Service Director Kevin Evans. Courtesy Photo