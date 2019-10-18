Northmor program a reminder that texting and driving do not mix

The Northmor Youth Safety Council and JOG have designated Oct. 29 as DONUT Text and Drive Day.

This event was done at Northmor during three Distracted Driving events and the students enjoyed meeting area law enforcement officers. With the help of Nikki Morrison, the food service director at Northmor, youth safety council and JOG have been able to get all Morrow County Schools participation in the event this year.

Northmor, Cardington, and Highland also are involving their elementary school students, who will color a paper to take home to their parents to remind them to not text while driving. Morrow County students will be served donuts in the morning by their school resource officers, the Morrow County Sheriff, and the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The day is a reminder that from all Morrow Schools to teen and adult drivers to pay attention to their driving and not text for the safety of other drivers and their passengers.

The next big event will be in April when there will be a county-wide mock crash.