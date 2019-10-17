C-L schools show positive revenue

CARDINGTON — Jon Mason, Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools treasurer, gave a positive five-year report when the board of education met Monday, Oct. 14.

He noted the five year forecast is updated twice during the year, once in October and again in May. “This represents the last three years of actual revenue and expenditures and projects ahead for the next five years.”

This forecast, said Mason, shows positive revenue over expenditures for the next three years and it assumes slight increases to revenue in real estate, with stable school district income tax and state foundation funding.

The expenses represent staffing projections and employee costs, along with typical increases to supplies and continued replacement costs to technology and transportation equipment.

In other business:

• The board approved both the monthly (September) report and the five-year forecast.

Superintendent Brian Petrie said there had been a successful evacuation drill for grades 5-12. “It went smoothly and we are happy to have local partners helping practice it,” he said.

He noted the local EMS team and fire department had brought “Safety Town” to the school where they demonstrated the extinguishing of a simulated fire.

• Petrie said a kickoff meeting was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, for the camera installation date to be determined.

The superintendent addressed the new graduation requirements which will affect the 2020 class.

He told the board for the second consecutive year, Eric Kill contacted the school on behalf of Lens Crafters who invited students in grades K-8 to visit them at Polaris to be examined for glasses. A bus transported them to Polaris where they were examined and if they already had glasses they received new ones and those who needed them for the first time were given glasses.

Assisting the students was the Middle school Dean of Students Ann Marie Thomas.

• Petrie also described the Cleveland Browns Foundation program in which the school participates.

The board approved donations from Ag Credit of $800 to the FFA Chapter shirts and donation of camera equipment from LeAnn Maceyko to the Yearbook staff, estimated value of $410 and a donation from Susan Maceyko-Chito of $271 to the district for Autism Education.

• The board will meet next on Nov. 11.