Art Club collects canned food

Pictured is the Park Avenue Elementary School fifth grade Art Club who joined with Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Insurance, to hold a canned food drive Sept. 27 at the school. Students brought in 657 cans which were donated to the Trinity Food Pantry. Mrs. Martin’s fourth grade class brought in 168 cans, the most of any class, winning them a pizza party. Pictured is the Park Avenue Elementary fifth grade Art Club, from left, back row: Back row: Emma Lockhart, Jayden Fisher, Lluvia Nunviller, Brody Sergent, Sophie Mosher, Hawke Littell, Nate Meier. Front row: Hunter Evans, Wyatt Long and Gavin Spoon.

