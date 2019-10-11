Reflections: Remembering doctor’s office

I wonder how many readers remember the little house that sat at 119 E. Main St. in Cardington. Those who do, probably recall it as the doctor’s office and they are correct.

It sat on what is now the FC Bank. It was built in 1853 and survived bitter winters and hot summers but most importantly, it survived the 1981 tornado when buildings on both sides were totally destroyed. The little house had only minor damage.

The house was built by Dr. T. P. Glidden and served as a doctor’s office on the first floor and a residence on the second. In succession, the doctors who practiced from the office were Henry Green, Walter Moccabee, E. C. Sherman, Dr. Blackman, Stan Brody, Andrew McChurick and Dr. William Gregg.

The house was of Greek Revival style with Greek balusters surrounding the windows on the second floor, hand blown glass in the upstairs windows and it still had its original door. A Victorian porch was added to the first floor sometime after the original construction. The lot on which the house stood extended to East Second Street and a garage at the back of the lot was built by Dr. Sherman.

It was purchased in 1961 by John and Bertha Stone, both now deceased.

The Stones remodeled and rented it as a double apartment. The house was razed in 1998 by Farmers Citizens Bank when it was purchased from Mrs. Stone.

I remember this house because I taught piano lessons in the “waiting room” of the little house on an invitation from Dr. Stanley Brody during the one year that he was recalled to Navy duty during the Korean War.

The history of the house was also researched by former Cardington resident Charlene Dahlquist as part of her study for the Ohio Historical Society.

Looking back

100 years ago: The children surrounding Cardington are hauled to the Cardington school in brand new school wagons. There were five new wagons and the old hearse wagon which was to be replaced with a new wagon. “The empty wagon weighs 1,880 pounds snd seats 25 and when loaded makes a heavy pull for a good team of horses.” Drivers were Jim Rhineberger, Charles Powers, Frank Clifford, Jon Barton, George Utter and Jim Wiseman.

90 years ago, 1929: Mount Gilead was preparing for its annual Mardi Gras event on the last weekend of October.

70 years ago, 1949: A Cardington man whose name was withheld from the newspaper, recently sent a $2 check to the Marion County Commissioners out of guilt. It seems the man sneaked into the Marion County Fair in the mid-1930’s and ducked the 50-cent admission charge. In his note to the commissioners, he said he had lived with the guilt ever since and wanted to pay the admission price, plus interest.

50 years ago, 1969: Lutheran Memorial Camp, Fulton, managed by Fred Gliem received accreditation from the America Camping Association.

30 years ago, 1989: Two inches of snow fell on Morrow County on Oct. 19 and melted before noon.

