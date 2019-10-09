Glendale Cemetery Walk raises $800

Raindrops and then sunshine greeted 100 visitors to the fourth annual Glendale Cemetery Walk in Cardington, Sunday, Oct. 6.

The event, which serves as a fund raiser for the repair of the Soldier’s Monument in the cemetery, featured the lives of C. Milton Poorman, Cecil Haycook and L. S. Russell.

Narrating the life of Poorman was his grandson, Dan Poorman and Jay Haycook recounted the life of his father, Cecil. Wes Goodman described the life of Russell.

Pat Drouhard assumed the role of an 1800s era cemetery caretaker and chronicled the lives of the Potter, Rogers and Mulford children, all of whom passed away between 1847 and 1854. Drouhard told of life in that era which often included diseases such as cholera from unsanitary conditions.

Joyce Clemons gave a “living tribute” to the “finest oak tree in Cardington.” The aged tree stands alongside the main drive.

Diana McClure, in the role of a Cardington resident from the 1897 era, told of the moving of the Soldiers Monument from its site at East Main and Center streets where it had been placed in 1889. She described the festivities the day it was placed at the intersection and her disappointment when it was moved to the cemetery.

“I hope they take care of it in the future,” she said.

A total of $800 was raised from the event. The money is in a fund that is designated for the repair of the monument.

Helping to register visitors were members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Life Association. Lisa Brake, Howard Hanna JC, served refreshments.

Thanking all who took the walk were members of the History Tour Committee Lea Ann Maceyko, Michelle Cope Fleming, Jane Edgell, Troy and Dawn Ruehrmund and Evelyn Long.

Pat Drouhard as an 1800-era cemetery caretaker as he described the deaths of several youngsters in the mid 1800’s probably from a disease such as cholera. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Pat-Drouhard-2019-cemetery-walk-1.jpg Pat Drouhard as an 1800-era cemetery caretaker as he described the deaths of several youngsters in the mid 1800’s probably from a disease such as cholera. Courtesy Photos Jay Haycook in the role of his father, Cecil, during the Glendale Cemetery Walk. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Jay-Haycook-as-his-father-Cecil-Haycook-at-Cemetery-walk-1.jpg Jay Haycook in the role of his father, Cecil, during the Glendale Cemetery Walk. Courtesy Photos Diana McClure, portraying an 1897 era Cardington resident and describing the celebration the day the monument was placed at the intersection of East Main and Center Streets and her disappointment when it was moved to the cemetery, https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Diana-McClure-as-1897-era-resident-1.jpg Diana McClure, portraying an 1897 era Cardington resident and describing the celebration the day the monument was placed at the intersection of East Main and Center Streets and her disappointment when it was moved to the cemetery, Courtesy Photos