Seniors warned about scams

Meeting for their monthly dinner on Friday, September 27, Cardington Seniors heard two speakers bring information relative to senior programs.

Ron Conkle, representing “Pro Seniors” said this program helps senior citizens deal with legal and long-term care problems. He also spoke on preventing Medicare fraud. He noted that everyone should have a new Medicare card that has random numbers instead of a social security number.

A current scam is to have older adults with Medicare to have DNA swabs done at fairs and other events. They are told that Medicare pays for testing done to see what illnesses they may be prone to. Medicare does not pay for this and a large bill will be sent to the senior.

They also have obtained information about the person and their Medicare number. The person at the fair might not even be aware they are part of the scam, he said. He added that Medicare does not call without notice.

David Pointer represents Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) at 1-800-686-1578. Their purpose is to help seniors understand Medicaid at no cost. They do not sell insurance and make no specific recommendations of which enrollment a person should make.

There are two and one half million people on Medicare. Every month 15,000

are added in Ohio. Open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 when Medicare drug plans can be switched as well as Medicare Advantage Plans.

He advised that seniors should thoroughly study any plans to sell you

cheaper Medicare.

He further explained original Medicare Parts A & B, secondary insurance Part D for drug coverage and Part C which is Medicare Advantage programs.

Giving the devotions at this meeting was Pastor Steve Dennis from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cardington. He based them on the hymns “Praise The Savior,” which the group sang and he accompanied on the guitar. He related this to Galatians 4:19 and I John 3:12.

The seniors will meet at noon on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Seniors on Center. Cookies will be furnished by Marnie Buckel and Phyllis Jiles. Reservations and/or cancellations should be made by noon, Oct. 24 by calling the Senior Center at 419-946-4191.