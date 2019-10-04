Students recognized for keeping summer journals

A program organized by the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation provided Cardington Elementary and Middle School students the opportunity to share their experiences by keeping journals this summer.

During the last week of school each of the 460 students received a “My Summer Journal” packet including a blank 24-page journal, an activity booklet, crayons, and a multicolored pen. Students who returned their journal at the start of school in the fall would receive a reward, thanks to a donation from Family Dollar.

“The intent was to provide a way for students to be mindful of how they spend their time, to process what they had learned and to share those thoughts with others,” said Angela Curren, vice president of CLEF.

“They could use any format they wished; writing, drawing, anything which they felt best explained themselves.”

The journals described trips to the Cardington Pool and King’s Island, days spent playing Legos and riding bikes with friends and time helping grandma clean her house.

Returned journals were evaluated by their teachers using a grading rubric.

Medals were given to each class winner and trophies to each grade winner.

“This was the first time doing this,” said Jennifer Zierden, Middle School Principal. “I think students learned about perseverance, love of learning, and pride in accomplishment.”

Scott Hardwick, Elementary School Principal, echoed that comment.

“Students learn so much both in and out of the classroom. Having the journals served to bridge those two worlds.”

Students who were recognized for producing outstanding journals include: Jameson Bachelor, Kindergarten; Lane Adams, Jase Barlow, Nicholas Branham, Samuel Foor, Cecelia Goers, Natalie Lambert, Brynn Segaard, Taylor Garrabrant, first grade; Sophia Lambert, Abbey Branham, Jaylynn Owens, Olyvia Dever, Channing Redman, Drelyn Akers, second grade; Victoria Curren, third grade; Ky Barlow, Sydney Butler, October Curren, Cohen Emmons, Madison Garrabrant, fourth grade; Kaiden Foor, fifth grade and Gabriela Coffman, Megan Gardner, Isabelle Hess, and Danny Townsend, sixth grade.

These Cardington-Lincoln students received medals for their outstanding journals kept over the summer months. The program was conducted by the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Cardington-Lincoln-Elementary-Students-who-were-awarded-for-the-summer-journals-they-kept.jpg These Cardington-Lincoln students received medals for their outstanding journals kept over the summer months. The program was conducted by the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation. Courtesy Photo