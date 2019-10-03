Pinwheels for Peace at Park Avenue

MOUNT GILEAD — Students in the Park Avenue Elementary School created pinwheels as part of “Pinwheels for Peace” program which took place at the school the last week of September.

This is an annual art program in which people from all over the world create pinwheels and display them in pinwheel gardens.

This year more than three million pinwheels were displayed throughout the world.

Pin Wheels for Peace is an art installation project which was begun by two art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan of Coconut Creek, Florida.

This was a way for students to express their feelings about what is going on in the world and in their lives.

Locally, Robin Conrad coordinates the Pinwheels for Peace project each year.

These students made Pinwheels for Peace and are seen standing in the garden of Pinwheels for Peace at the Park Avenue School in Mount Gilead are, from left: David Quillan, Ben Griffith, Nicholas Ramsey and Madison Fitzpatrick.