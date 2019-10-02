Park Avenue students attend movie night

The Park Avenue PTO teamed up with the Mount Gilead Public Library, Cub Scout Pack 56 and the Morrow County 4-H to hold an unforgettable “Welcome Back to School Movie Night.”

Featured was the movie “Finding Dory.”

Students brought chairs and blankets, played Dory theme games, had their faces painted and photos taken in an underwater replica of a photo booth. They were also given free snacks.

The next movie night is planned for Jan. 2 and an invitation is extended to join them.