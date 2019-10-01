Mount Gilead sets special school board meeting Thursday

The Mount Gilead Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday, Oct.3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Board Office located at 145 North Cherry Street.

The sole purpose of the meeting is to enter into executive session in accordance with ORC 121.22G1, the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual.

There will be no action following the executive session.