Cardington plans 73rd homecoming

Cardington-Lincoln High School will celebrate its 73rd homecoming Friday, Oct. 11, on the Merle Fisher Athletic Field.

Homecoming will kick off on Wednesday, October 9, when the parade will step off from the high school at 6 p.m. It will follow a route through the village and back to the high school where a pep rally will be held beginning at 7 p.m. concluding at 8 pm. The public is invited to attend the rally.

The 2019 king and queen will be crowned on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m., prior to the kick off of the game with the Pirates hosting the Northmor High School football team. Crowning the 2019 Homecoming couple will be the 2018 king and queen, Dylan Goodman and Paige Clinger.

A dance will be held in the high school cafeteria following the game. Admission is $4 and DJ is John Brehm.

The candidates for the 2019 Homecoming queen, all seniors are Kiersen George, Elizabeth Horton and Grace Struck. King candidates, also all seniors are Cody Hiett, Tristan Nichols and Brydon Ratliff.

Court attendants are Alexis Howard, junior; Kambry Edwards, sophomore and Addison Plowman, freshman.

Junior court attendants, all first grade students, are Cecilia Goers, daughter of Greg and Jennifer Goers; Ellee Hansen, daughter of Colin and Katie Hansen and Blake Goble, son of Chad and Megan Goble.

George is active with the high school softball team, high school cheer team; FFA; Spirit Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Spanish Club and she plays travel softball for the Beverly Bandits out of Chicago. She verbally committed during her freshman year to Purdue University to play softball. She is a three-time softball KMAC Champ; district champ and regional champ and made three state appearances with two state runners up. She received her academic letter and varsity letter in softball.

She raises pigs for the county fair, worked at the Cardington Swimming Pool during the summer and gives private hitting lessons to young athletes.

She will be escorted by Brydon Ratliff.

Horton is the daughter of Aaron and Mandy Horton She is involved with the softball team, Pirate Connections, FFA and Central Ohio Ice (travel softball. She was a member of the freshman state final four in softball; and the sophomore and junior state championship, softball.

She will be escorted by Cody Hiett.

Struck is the daughter of Sarah and Michael Struck. She is a varsity cheerleader for basketball and football; FFA treasurer, Class president; National Honor Society Vice President; Fresh Faith Youth Group; FCA, FCCLA, Drama Club Chaplain; student council and the Spirit Club. She is a four year varsity football cheerleader; three year varsity basketball cheer leader; academic letter (three years) gold rated secretary in FFA and received the 2019 Cheer Spirit award.

She will be escorted by Tristan Nichols.

Hiett is the son of Wes and Nicole Hiett has been active in football and attends Fresh Faith Community Church. He has won awards in FFA and as a Greenhand and earned his Chapter FFA Degree. He earned his “letter” in his sophomore year.

Nichols is the son of J D Nichols and Jenna Nichols. He is a three year football letterman and attends Fresh Faith Community Church. He is a three-year football letterman and captain of the team.

Ratliff is the son of Andrew and Amanda Ratliff. He is active in football, FFA and FCA and is vice president of the Cardington FFA.

Howard is the daughter of Jennifer and Scot Howard. She is active in FFA, Drama Club; Band, Cheer and dance (with the Academy of Rising Stars); and earned her FFA Chapter degree. She has a dog, Bosco.

She will be escorted by Eli Patrick.

Edwards is the daughter of Jamie and Charity Edwards. She plays AAU Basketball for Team Huddle out of Cleveland, plays varsity basketball and is a member of the Free-4-All 4-H Club. She is in the Honors Classes and currently holds a GPA of 4.4. She earned the award of Excellence for Exemplary Display of Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity.

She will be escorted by Joe Denney, son of Joe and Jodie Denney.

Plowman is the daughter of Roger and Jen Plowman. She plays volleyball is a cheerleader; an FFA member and belongs fo the Free For All 4-H Club.

She won third place overall with her market rabbit during the Morrow County fair. Her favorite food is Barbecue Chicken and wings and her favorite place to be is at the beach. She will be escorted by Josh Baker.

Organizing the homecoming festivities is the Spirit Club with Kirsten Ebert, advisor.

The Cardington-Lincoln 2019 junior homecoming court, from left: first grade students Cecilia Goers, Blake Goble and Ellee Hansen. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_2019-Junior-homecoming-court.jpg The Cardington-Lincoln 2019 junior homecoming court, from left: first grade students Cecilia Goers, Blake Goble and Ellee Hansen. Courtesy Photos | Kirsten Ebert The 2019 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming court is, from left: senior Queen candidates Grace Struck, Kiersen George and Elizabeth Horton. Back row: junior Attendant Alexis Howard; sophomore attendant Kambry Edwards; senior King candidate Trista Nichols; senior King candidate Brydon Ratliff; senior King candidate Cody Hiett and freshman attendant Addison Plowman. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_2019-Cardington-Lincoln-Homecoming-court.jpg The 2019 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming court is, from left: senior Queen candidates Grace Struck, Kiersen George and Elizabeth Horton. Back row: junior Attendant Alexis Howard; sophomore attendant Kambry Edwards; senior King candidate Trista Nichols; senior King candidate Brydon Ratliff; senior King candidate Cody Hiett and freshman attendant Addison Plowman. Courtesy Photos | Kirsten Ebert