Victory Shaft Centennial is Saturday

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Victory Shaft Centennial Committee invites all Morrow County residents to attend the Victory Shaft Dedication Centennial Celebration this Saturday.

The day begins with the Morrow County Hometown Heroes Veteran Banner Tribute for the 112 veterans featured on this year’s banners. Hosted by the Williamsport Grange # 1815 it will be held at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Mount Gilead, 51 W. High St., Mount Gilead.

A parade organized by the Morrow County Junior Fair Board will kick off from the Fairgrounds at Gate A at 1 p.m. The parade with go north on Main street, turn west on W. High Street and turn North onto Cherry Street disbanding at the Cherry Street school.

There will be two parade entry announcement locations. Entries will be announced near LaCabanita Restaurant and a second entry announcement will be made from the re-enactment stand on West High Street on the sidewalk in front of The End Zone parking area.

Following the parade commemorative booklets with historic photos and information will be provided by the Brucker family, Merrill, Jane, Jim, Robin and Jamie, free starting at 1:45 p.m. by the stage while supplies last.

After the parade a portion of West High Street will be closed for a re-enactment of the original dedication ceremony and unveiling of the Victory Shaft at 2:30 p.m. by the Morrow Little Theatre. Visitors are invited to bring a lawn chair to sit in the street and green space to watch the re-enactment.

The monument was originally placed and unveiled on Dec. 4, 1919. Morrow County won the monument by purchasing more war bonds per capita than any other county in Ohio after previously winning a prior war bond campaign selling the most war bonds per capita in the nation.

The committee and village look forward to commemorating 100 years of Morrow County’s outstanding achievement. For information email: VictoryShaft100@gmail.com or call committee chairman Donna Carver at 419-560-8100.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_VictoryShaftlogo-1.jpg Parade route and parking for Victory Shaft Centennial. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_Parade-route-and-parking-map.jpg Parade route and parking for Victory Shaft Centennial.