COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Sept. 28

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., is hosting a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu will be made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be donated to Morrow County Community Action.

Sept. 30

Seniors On Center hosts Hee Haw dinner theatre, 5 p.m. KFC, entertainment and laughs for $8 per person. You can purchase your ticket at The Center before Friday, Sept. 27. For information call 419-946-4191.

Oct. 1

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Legacy (old Farmstead) Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Oct. 3-5

Rummage sale, 9 to 4 Thursday and Friday; 9-noon Saturday; Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St.Proceeds benefit church programs.

Oct. 5

Chesterville Heritage Day, 9 a.m. tractor show behind town hall; parade at noon. For information call Roger Hartwell at 419-768-2517.

Oct. 13

Environmental Fair, Morrow County Fairgrounds Youth Building, 1-5 p.m. Recycled costume contest, crafts, games, art show featuring local artists, displays, awards. For information call 419-946-6400 or email recycle@MorrowCountyOhio.gov.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Sept. 28

The Knox County Memorial Building, Keith Ormrod portraying county superstar Kenny Chesney along with his award-winning band. This tribute show is at 8 p.m., at 112 E. High St., Mount Vernon, and offers plenty of parking with a street-level entrance and an elevator to the reception area. A cash bar will open at 6 p.m. in the lounge reception area adjacent to the performance stage. Tickets are available at knoxcountymemorialbuilding.org/events. Reserved seat tickets are $19. Tickets also at the door.

Trick or Treat

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Annual Halloweenie, Saturday, Oct. 12. 5-7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Trinity UMC. Saturday, Oct. 26. 2-4 p.m.

Chesterville. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-7 p.m.

Edison. Thursday, Oct 31. 5-6 p.m.

Fulton. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

Iberia. Sunday, Oct. 27. 2-4 p.m.

Johnsville. Thursday, Oct. 31. 6-7:30 p.m.

Marengo. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5:30-7 p.m.

Mount Gilead. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

Sparta. Saturday, Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

