Beehive playground project revealed

MOUNT GILEAD — Members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Life Insurance met on September 9 at Headwaters, with the event hosted by Marilyn Weiler and volunteers.

The 25 members and two guests heard Joel Conrad present his Eagle Scout project which is to be constructed at the Headwaters site. Conrad is building a beehive playground for children. The arbor voted to help fund the materials that will continue this project.

Coming events for the Arbor include donations of baked goods for the bake sale at the Tomorrow Center Open House; bingo games at Woodside on September 18 and the Arbor’s next Impact activity, the food drive that benefits all the food pantries in Morrow County.

This began Sept. 14 and continues through September 28. Non-perishable items or monetary donations can be dropped off at the local libraries.

The last of the Impact activities will honor veterans at the Seniors on Center from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The Gleaner Mission for Life program will be held at 1 pm Sunday, Oct. 29 at All Occasions, Waldo, where a free buffet lunch will be served for guests.

The purpose of this meeting is to stress the importance of having life insurance. Guests are encouraged to attend. Reservations are needed and can be made by calling 419-864-7520.

The Gleaners bi-annual convention will be held Oct. 11-13. A monetary stipend was approved by vote for each guest who will be attending with a delegate and an allowance for expenses.

The Pillowcase project that is made in cooperation with the American Red Cross, will continue this year. It was agreed to help fund this project with $250.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at La Cabanita restaurant. For information on these activities, call 419-864-7520 or 419-565-2887.

Joel Conrad displays his Eagle Scout project, a beehive playground for children, at the recent meeting of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Life Insurance. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_Joel-Conrad-and-his-Eagle-Scout-project.jpg Joel Conrad displays his Eagle Scout project, a beehive playground for children, at the recent meeting of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Life Insurance. Courtesy Photo