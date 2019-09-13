Community Center has raffle winner

MOUNT GILEAD — The winner of the Morrow County Community Center OSU football ticket raffle is Becky McClelland of Health Source Chiropractic. She bought the winning ticket from Dr. Allen Stojkovic who has sold the winning ticket for the past three years.

McClelland was excited to win the raffle. She said she’s been on a winning streak lately. She won a purse at the United Way Purse Bingo raffle.

“Friends told me I need to buy a lottery ticket,” McClelland said with a laugh.

Community Center Business Manager Tami Morrow said the 100 raffle tickets for the OSU/Michigan State game sold very quickly this summer. The box seat tickets for the game were donated for the raffle by Gail and Ned Cunningham.

Community Center Volunteer Director Alberta Stojkovic thanked all who supported the summer fundraiser by buying a raffle ticket. She gave special thanks to the Cunninghams for donating the tickets.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_IMG_20190911_142335.jpg