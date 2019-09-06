Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

Sept. 11-13

Morrow County Hospital will be presenting Blood Profiles, 6 to 9 a.m. at Morrow County Hospital, Ground Level (use “Receiving” entrance). No appointment necessary. Eligibility: Anyone age 18 and over. The blood profile testing only needs to be completed once per year unless there are underlying medical conditions that require monitoring more frequently.

Sept. 12

Homeschool Book Club, 1:15 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Share “A Really Great Book” and make new friends. Register at 419-768-3431.

Sept. 13

Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Stories, songs and crafts.

Sept. 16

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., the Cardington Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168.

Sept. 18

Trinity United Methodist Church, 5-6:45 p.m. Chicken and scalloped potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert and drink. Dinners are $8 per person, no charge for children 10 and under. Dine-in or carry-out available.

Sept. 28

Benefit for Jason Phillips, injured Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. VFW 3301, South Bloomfield; noon to 7 p.m. Spaghetti, salad, dessert; adults $8; children $5. Raffles, silent auction, live music. Sponsored by Biker’s Ministry to support him and his family.

Oct. 5

Chesterville Heritage Days, 9 a.m. tractor show behind town hall; parade at noon. For information call Roger Hartwell at 419-768-2517.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

