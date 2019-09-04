MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT B SHEEP

Dale Huvler and Kathy Eichorn, superintendents

CLASS 1 OXFORD

Lot 666: Oxford Champion Ewe: 1st: Matt Wiseman

CLASS 2 COLUMBIA

Eugene Dumbaugh placed first in

Lot 1: Columbia Ran 1 yr and under two years; Lot 3: Columbia Pair of Ram Lambs; Lot 5: Columbia Pair of Yearling Ewes; Lot 7: Coumbia Pair of Ewe Lambs; Lot 8: Columbia Breeder’s Flock; Lot 9: Columbia Pen of 4 lambs.

Eugene Dumbaugh placed first and second in Lot 2: Columbia Ram Lamb

Lot 4: Columbia Ewe 1 yr under two yrs Lot 6: Columbia Ewe Lamb

Lot 777: Columbia Champion Ewe Breed Champion

1st: Eugene Dumbaugh

Lot 888: Columbia Champion Ram

Breed Champion: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh

CLASS 3 CORRIEDALE

Scott Romine placed first in

Lot 3: Corriedale Pair of Ram Lambs; Lot 5: Corriedale Pair of Yearlng Ewes

Lot 7: Corriedale Pair of Ewe Lambs; Lot 8: Corriedale Breeder’s Flock

Lot 9: Corriedale Pen of 4 lambs; Scott Romine placed first and second in

Lot 2: Corriedale Ram Lamb; Lot 4: Corriedale Ewe 1 yr and under two years

Lot 6: Corriedale Ewe Lamb

Lot 777: Corriedale Champion Ewe, Breed Champion:

1st: Scott Romine

Lot 888: Corriedale Champion Ram

1st: Scott Romine

CLASS 4 SHROPSHIRE

Lot 2: Shropshire Ram Lamb: 1st High Glenn & Joan; 2nd: Victoria Kovacs

3rd: High Glenn and Joan; 4th: Lora Hamilton

Lot 3: Shropshie Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: High Glenn and Joan

Lot 4: Shrop Ewe 1 yr and under two years: 1st: Lora Hamilton; 2nd: Victoria

Kovacs; 3rd: Lora Hamilton; 3th: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 5: Shropshire Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Lora Hamilto

Lot 6: Shropshire Ewe and Lamb: 1st: High Glenn and Joan; 2nd and 3rd: Lora Hamilton; 4th: Mandie Bump

Lot 7: Shropshire Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: High Glenn & Joan; 2nd: Lora Hamilton; 3rd: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 8: Shropshire Breeder’s Flock; 1st: Victoria Kovacs; 2nd: Lora Hamilton

Lot 9: Shropshire Pen of four lambs; 1st: Glenn High and Joan

Lot 777: Shropshire Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Lora Hamilton

CLASS 5 SOUTHDOWN

Lot 1: South Ram 1 yr and under two years: 1st: Dale Huvler

Lot 2: Southdown Ram Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Dale Davis; 3rd and 4th: Dale Huvler

Lot 3: Southdown Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 4: Southdown Ewe 1 yr and under two years:1st and 2nd: Dale Davis; 3rd and 4th; Dale Huvler

Lot 5: Southdown pair of Yearling Ewes; 1st: Dale Davis;s 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 6: Southdown Ewe Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Dale Davis; 3rd and 4th: Dale Huvler

Lot 7: Southdown Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 8: Southdown Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 9: Southdown Pair of 4 lambs: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 777: Southdown Champion Ewe: Breed Champion; 1st: Dale Davis

CLASS 6 CHEVOIT

Kyle Shull placed first in Lot 3: Chevoit Pair of Ram Lambs; Lot 5: Chevoit Pair of Yearling Ewes; Lot 7: Chevoit Pair of Ewe Lambs; Lot 8: Chevoit Breeder’s Flock; Lot 9: Chevoit Pen of 4 lambs; 1st and 2nd in Lot 2: Chevoit Ram Lamb; Lot 4: Chevoit Ewe 1 yr and under two years; Lot 6: Chevoit Ewe Lamb

Lot 777: Chevoit Champion Ewe; Breed Champion: 1st: Kyle Shull

Lot 888: Breed Champion Ram: 1st: Kyle Shull

CLASS 7 SUFFOLK

Lot 2: Suffolk Ram Lamb 1st: Nathan Jennings Family

Lot 4: Suffolk Ewe 1 yr and under two yrs; 1st: Nathan Jennings Family

Lot 888: Suffolk Champion Ram: Breed Champion 1st: Nathan Jennings Family

CLASS 8 HAMPSHIRE

Lot 1: Hamp Ram 1 yr and under 2 yrs: 1st: Matt Wiseman;

Lot 2: Hampshire Ram Lamb: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 4: Hampshire Ewe 1 yr and under two yrs: 1st and 2nd: Kortney Huvler; 3rd: Matt Wiseman

Lot 5: Hampshire Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 6: Hampshire Ewe Lamb: 1st: Cold Creek Club Lamb; 2nd: Kortney Huvler; 3rd: Matt Wiseman; 3th: Kortney Huvler

Lot 7: Hampshire Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Matt Wiseman

Lot 8: Hampshire Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 888: Hampshire Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Kortney Huvler

CLASS 9 MONTADALE

Lot 6: Montadale Ewe Lamb: Randall Shull, first and second

Lot 7: Montadale Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Randall Shull

Lot 777: Montadale Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Randall Shull

CLASS 10 DORSET POLLED

Lot 1: Dorset Pol Ram 1 yr and under two years: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 2: Dorset Polled Ram Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 3: Dorset Polled Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 4: Dorset Pol Ewe 1 yr and under two years; 1st and 3rd: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 5: Dorset Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 6: Dorset Polled Ewe Lamb: 1st: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Josh Cass; 3rd: Kortney Huvler; 4th: Josh Cass

Lot 7: Dorset Polled pair of ewe lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Josh Cass

Lot 8: Dorset Polled Breeder’s Flock: and Lot 9: Dorset Polled Pen of 4 lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 777: Dorset Polled Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 888: Dorset Polled Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Kortney Huvler

CLASS 11 DORSET HORNED

Farms Galleher placed first in Lot 2: Dorset Horned Ram Lamb; Lot 4: Dorset Horned Ewe 1 yr and under 2 years; Lot 7: Dorset Horned Pair of Ewe Lambs

Lot 9: Dorset Horned Pen of 4 lambs and 1st and 2nd in Lot 6; Dorset Horned Ewe Lamb

Lot 777: Dorset Horned Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Farms Galleher

CLASS 15 ALL OTHER BREEDS

Lot 2: Other Ram Lamb; 1st: Griffin and Leandra Gray; 2nd: Nathan Jennings Family

Lot 4: Other Ewe 1 yr ad under 2: 1st: Griffin and Leandra Gray

Lot 6: Other Ewe Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Nathan Jennings Family; 3rd: Hailey Jennings

Lot 7: Other Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Nathan Jennings Family

Lot 777: Other Champion Lambs: 1st: Nathan Jennings Family

Lot 888: Other Champion Ram: 1st: Griffin and Leandra Gray

CLASS 18 CROSSBRED AND WETHER SIRES

Lot 2: Wether S & D Ram Lamb: 1st and 2nd: Stock Farm Coleman

Lot 3: Wether S & D Pair of Ram Lambs: Stock Farm Colemn

Lot 4: Wether S & D Ewe 1 yr and under 2: 1st and 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 5: Wether S & D pr Yearling Ewes: 1st: Dale Huvler

Lot 6: Wether S & D Ewe lamb: 1st: Stock Farm Coleman;

2nd: Cold Creek Club Lamb; 3rd; Carl Johnson; 4th: Larissa Coleman

Lot 7: Wether S & D Pr of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Stock Farm Coleman; 2nd: Matt Wiseman

Lot 888: Wether S & D Champion Ram: 1st: Stock Farm Coleman

CLASS 17 SINGLE PURE BRED OR COMM MARKET LAMB

Lot 10: Pure Bred/Comm Market Lamb

1st: Carl Johnson; 2nd: Leslie Brubaker; 3rd; Cold Creek Club Lamb

4th: Carl Johnson; 5th: Griffin and Leandra Gray; 6th: Looker Show Pigs

7th: Leslie Brubaker; 8th: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 777: Supreme Champ Ewe: 1st: Dale Davis

Lot 888: Supreme Champion Ram: 1st: Farms Galleher

Lot 999: Single Pure Bred Comm Market Champ: 1st: Carl Johnson

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

