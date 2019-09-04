Pie, cake auctions held at fair

MOUNT GILEAD — The annual Morrow County Fair Pie and Cake auction generated a total of $4,955.00 when it was held Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Champion Cake, a Lady Baltimore, was baked by Charlotte Benedict and purchased by Andrew Wick For Prosecutor for $300.

Tim Wert and Eichorn Farms purchased Vickie McKinney’s reserve champion Jane’s Carrot Cake for $200.

The Grand Champion pie, a pecan also baked by McKInney, was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $350.

Carter Electric purchased the reserve champion pie, a mixed berry baked by Renee Holtsberry, for $400.

The Grand Champion Kids cake, a carrot cake baked by Alex Scott was purchased by Tom Smith for $200 and the reserve champion kids cake, a S’mores, was baked by Kinley Holtsberry and purchased by the Wick Law Firm for $350.

The money generated from the sale funds ribbons, awards, etc. Auctioneers were Bill Creswell, Brandon Strain and Spencer Adams.

