Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

Sept. 7

19th annual Gospel Gathering, noon to 8 p.m., 15 soloists and groups; music; food; free admission and parking; First Church of God; SR 13 one mile north of Fredericktown.

Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, 9665 County Road 20, rummage sale, 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Chicken and hot dog sandwiches available.

Sept. 8

The Hicks and Chicks Western Square Dance Club annual Western Square Dance lessons at Park Avenue School in Mount Gilead, 6:30 p.m. The first 2 lessons are free. For information go to www.hicksandchicks.com or call 419-768-1238.

Sept. 10

55+ Lunch, Noon, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Bring a side dish to share if you can. Selover Library will provide the main dish, drinks, and utensils.

Sept. 12

Homeschool Book Club, 1:15 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Share “A Really Great Book” and make new friends. Register at 419-768-3431.

Sept. 13

Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Stories, songs and crafts.

Sept. 16

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., the Cardington Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168.

Sept. 28

Benefit for Jason Phillips, injured Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. VFW 3301, South Bloomfield; noon to 7 p.m. Spaghetti, salad, dessert; adults $8; children $5. Raffles, silent auction, live music. Sponsored by Biker’s Ministry to support him and his family.

Oct. 5

Chesterville Heritage Days, 9 a.m. tractor show behind town hall; parade at noon. For information call Roger Hartwell at 419-768-2517.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

