Gleaners, libraries team for county food drive

Preparing for their third “Impact” activity this year are members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society. This activity involves a county-wide food drive that will be held during September, National Hunger Month.

Four Morrow County libraries have agreed to be collection sites for the project which will begin Saturday, Sept. 14, when the Gleaners drop off collection boxes at each library, Perry Cook, Johnsville, at 10 am; Mt Gilead, 10:30 am; Cardington, at 11:30 a.m. and Selover, Chesterville at 1:30 p.m.

The two-week event ends Friday, Sept. 27.

The non perishable food items will be given to the seven food pantries in Morrow County: Angel Food Pantry (collected by Selover Library); Cardington Community Food Pantry, (collected by the Cardington Public Library); Edison Enterprise Baptist Church Pantry; Morrow County Food Pantry; No Limits Outreach Center and Trinity UMC Pantry and Supper (collected by the Mount Gilead Public Library) and Iberia Presbyterian Church Pantry (collected by the Perry Cook Library). Please check with these libraries to learn their open hours.

The donated items will help over 10,000 residents of the county who visit the food pantries each month.

Monetary donations will be accepted at the libraries and help purchase food items from the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Grove City and locally.

Gleaner promotional items will be given and donors can enter a drawing for a school sport shirt at each library.

This “Impact” activity was selected by members of Chester Arbor of The Gleaners Life Insurance Society who are committed to helping others and use earned founds to give back to the community in a variety of ways.

They are financially funding and donating to this project. Individuals are welcome to join and meet monthly with them.

Planning the Community Food Drive planned for September are, from left, Dick Noll, Jean Smith, Dixie Shinaberry, Deb Noll, Joanne Trainer and Ian Ferguson and Marc Wells with the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.