Rengerts hold 111th reunion

WALDO — The descendants of Michael and and Maria (Heimlich) Rengert met for their 111th family reunion Sunday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church for a potluck dinner.

Among those present were Alma Clunk and Helen Schrote representing the oldest generation.

While extending the family heritage, many of the younger members no longer claim the name “Rengert,” so in an attempt to help them relate to their heritage, a new updated extension of the Rengert calendar that was made for the 100th anniversary, has been proposed.

They are asking that families submit group intergenerational pictures specifically including family members born after 1970. The identification of all in the picture should be included. Any e-mail addresses would be helpful for the records.

This information should be sent to Linda Ruehrmund. For further information, call 419-864-7520.

The group agreed to meet again next year on the first Sunday of August, same location, same time.

