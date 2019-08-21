Country Guys and Gals held its fifth meeting on July 27.

We held our meeting at the Morrow County Humane Society. We had a lot of fun playing with the cats and kittens. We took donations of food, treats and toys to the cats and kittens.

We held a car wash and bake sale on July 13.

Thank you to everyone who supported the car wash and bake sale by stopping and letting us wash your car or purchasing some of our goodies, or even just giving us a donation.

We had two demonstrations:

Bradley Butcher taught us about skateboarding and Kaden Gall explained what you should pack in your bag when you go to explore the outdoors.

We are all gearing up and getting ready for the Morrow County Fair. Hope to see you all there.

