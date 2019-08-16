COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 21

Morrow County Hospital and the Red Cross blood drive at Morrow County Hospital, Room A, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Amazon is thanking donors with a $5 Amazon.com gift card. In addition, participants will receive a Columbus Zoo & Aquarium “Buy One, Get One Free” coupon. To schedule an appointment, call Human Resources at 419-949-3089 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: MorrowHospital.

Agronomy Field Day. Topics from various OSU Ag experts such as E-Fields research, Soybean Pathology and Climate and how it affects herbicide drift. Lunch provided. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, 151 Home Road, Mount Gilead. Call 419-947-1070 to register.

Aug. 24

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St. , will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu will be made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will go to Morrow County Hospice.

Aug. 25

Key Ministries is sponsoring the performance of the Country Travelers on the small stage at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. and there is no charge. Key Ministries will host a tent during the fair where visitors can stop for water, chat and rest.

Aug. 26

The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at the Morrow County History Center, 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead. The program is entitled The History of Radio in Morrow County and will be presented by Mike Wilson; 2 p.m. The public is invited.

Morrow County Commissioners meetings for Aug. 26 and 28 have been canceled. Monday, Sept. 2 is Labor Day, so the next session will be Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Aug. 27

If you are 60 and over and are in need of a ride to the fair for Senior Fair Day, Seniors On Center will provide transportation from Kroger at 8:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. No need to reserve your seat and there is no charge.

Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Morrow County Fair, fairgrounds, noon until dark. Games, rides, musical entertainment, food vendors, 4-H exhibits and more.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

