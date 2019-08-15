Junior Fair ready to hit high gear

MOUNT GILEAD — Shelby Perkins, Morrow County Junior Fair Coordinator, and Lisa Duckworth, assistant coordinator, are anticipating a busy and successful Morrow County Fair this year.

“This year has brought about many changes to the fair,” they said.

They note that junior fair board participation is up with 35 members currently on the junior fair board. “They are doing an awesome job preparing the grounds for the fair,” Perkins said.

“We made sure that still project judging was a success with many eligible state fair projects coming from Morrow County,” she said, adding this year there are 983 junior fair exhibitors and these include 4-H, FFA, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

The number of overall projects is up from previous years.

“The Junior Fair Board is planning trips and activities outside of the county for leadership and team building purposes,” Duckworth said.

They noted the Morrow County Chamber of Com-merce has offered to support a corn hole tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the small arena. Sign ups begin at 4 p.m. The winner will receive half of their winnings and the junior fair board the other half.

Some of the other things happening at this year’s fair include new rabbit pens for the climbing project numbers and increased participation in the fair royalty contest.

Additionally, premium money earned by junior fair participants will be given during fair week, gives kids some spending money while also helping to support the fair.

The pair advise residents to “be sure to like us on Facebook to be up to date on all junior fair activities.”

Those who are interested in joining the junior fair board will find applications available on the OSU Extension website.

The fair runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 2.

