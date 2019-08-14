Cardington auctions 57 pies

A total of 57 pies were sold during the annual pie auction held at the Cardington-Lincoln High School Saturday, Aug. 10.

Held annually to benefit the school’s football program, the auction generated a total of $12,000; $7,410 for the football program and $4,725 for the cheer- leaders.

The top pie, an Oreo cookie baked by Ty Landon, was purchased for $600 by Morrow County Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh.

Tom Hack, athletic director, thanked all who bid on the pies with special thanks to auctioneer Wes Wigton, who donated his time.

Ty Landon, a member of the Cardington-Lincoln High School football team, baked the champion pie an oreo cookie, for the annual pie auction and purchased for $600 by Morrow County Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Ty-Landon-with-champion-pie-and-Judge-Jennifer-Burnaugh-who-purchased-it.jpg Ty Landon, a member of the Cardington-Lincoln High School football team, baked the champion pie an oreo cookie, for the annual pie auction and purchased for $600 by Morrow County Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh. Courtesy Photo