The Guess Who coming to Palace Theatre

MARION — The Guess Who, rock music’s top hit-makers of 1960s and 70s, are set to perform a live concert at the Marion Palace Theatre on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Initially gaining recognition in Canada in the 1960s, The Guess Who found international super-stardom through the mid-1970s. Their impressive collection of hit singles includes “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman,” “Hand Me Down World,” “No Time,” “Star Baby,” “Share the Land,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “Laughing,” “Undun,” and their #1 rock anthem “American Woman.”

The Guess Who founding member and drummer Garry Peterson will take the Palace stage with an impressive group of professional recording and performing artists including dynamic lead singer and guitarist Derek Sharp; bassist Rudy Sarzo (former band member with Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Blue Oyster Cult, DIO, and Queensryche); Guitarist/Harmonica Will Evankovich (singer/songwriter with Green Day, Styx, Night Ranger, Don Felder, Dwight Yoakam, and Ted Nugent); and the talented keyboard-saxophone-flute playing-vocalist Leonard Shaw.

“You’re going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played,” verifies Garry Peterson. “We’re coming at a new generation of fans who are seeing how the band can execute with enthusiasm. And we’re also making sure the respect level remains at an all-time high for how the music was initially recorded and remains at an all-time high for the fans who have been with the band from the beginning.”

Reserved seating tickets for The Guess Who concert are now available for purchase and are priced at $34, $40, $46, and $52. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets early for the best seating. Discounts may apply for current P.C.C.A. members and groups of 20 or more.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101 during box office hours. Tickets are also available online at www.marionpalace.org.-

The Guess Who will perform classic rock concert at the Marion Palace Theatre Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_TheGuessWho-Photo-by-Merri-Cyr.jpg The Guess Who will perform classic rock concert at the Marion Palace Theatre Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy Photo