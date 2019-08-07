The following cases were determined in the Aug. 5 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Heather M. Anthony, Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilt, paid waiver.

Justin Cline, Galion, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

David C. Day, Cardington, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Christopher L. Elliott, Marengo, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.

Shannon R. Fisher, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Tracy D. Hoopingarner, Uhrichsville, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Taylor A. Johnstone, Mount Gilead, expired plates, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Patrick McDonough, Mount Gilead, speed, 35 mph in municipality, paid waiver.