Farm Days pie auctions profitable

MOUNT GILEAD — The nine pies auctioned during Farm Days generated $1,810.

Those baking the pies received half of the proceeds and the Farm Days club received the other half.

The sale prices for the pies ranged from a high of $500 to a low of $70. Masonic Lodge #206, purchaser of the second place pie for $250, returned the pie to be resold for an additional $140 that is given to the club.

Edison resident Rachel Bush’s first place caramel/apple pie was purchased by Andrew Wick for $500 and Kasey Kincaid, Galion, won second place with her blueberry pie which was sold for $250 to Masonic Lodge #206, represent- ed by members Kelly Wilt, Chris Lloyd and Mike Porter. They returned the pie to be re-auctioned and it was sold again for $140.

Hinkle Builders and Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware, purchased both the third place pie ($200) baked by Jeanette Kincaid of Galion and fourth place ($70) pie, a pineapple baked by Jackie Johnson of Cardington.