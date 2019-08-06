Farm Days pie auctions profitable

First place pie auctioned during Farm Days a caramel apple. Baked by Rachel Bush of Edison and purchased by Don Wick for $500.
Courtesy Photos
Kasey Kincaid with her second place blueberry pie purchased for $250 by Masonic Lodge #206, represented by (from left) Kelly Wilt, Chris Lloyd and Mike Porter.
Courtesy Photos
Jackie Johnson, with her fourth place pie a pineapple pie that sold for $70, Wayne Hinkle, Jeanette Kincaid, with her third place pie, a peach pie, which sold for $200 to Hinkle Builders and Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware, and Paul Hinkle.
Courtesy Photos
MOUNT GILEAD — The nine pies auctioned during Farm Days generated $1,810.
Those baking the pies received half of the proceeds and the Farm Days club received the other half.
The sale prices for the pies ranged from a high of $500 to a low of $70. Masonic Lodge #206, purchaser of the second place pie for $250, returned the pie to be resold for an additional $140 that is given to the club.
Edison resident Rachel Bush’s first place caramel/apple pie was purchased by Andrew Wick for $500 and Kasey Kincaid, Galion, won second place with her blueberry pie which was sold for $250 to Masonic Lodge #206, represent- ed by members Kelly Wilt, Chris Lloyd and Mike Porter. They returned the pie to be re-auctioned and it was sold again for $140.
Hinkle Builders and Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware, purchased both the third place pie ($200) baked by Jeanette Kincaid of Galion and fourth place ($70) pie, a pineapple baked by Jackie Johnson of Cardington.
First place pie auctioned during Farm Days a caramel apple. Baked by Rachel Bush of Edison and purchased by Don Wick for $500.
Kasey Kincaid with her second place blueberry pie purchased for $250 by Masonic Lodge #206, represented by (from left) Kelly Wilt, Chris Lloyd and Mike Porter.
Jackie Johnson, with her fourth place pie a pineapple pie that sold for $70, Wayne Hinkle, Jeanette Kincaid, with her third place pie, a peach pie, which sold for $200 to Hinkle Builders and Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware, and Paul Hinkle.