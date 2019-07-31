Brucker to seek office of village mayor

MOUNT GILEAD — Village council member Jamie Brucker has his sights set on being mayor.

“As the year 2020 approaches, I have been hitting the pavement hard to continue to learn and grow in ways that I can help our community. With my personal growth and knowledge that I have obtained by working alongside the departments within our village, I am announcing my bid to run for your next mayor of Mount Gilead,” Brucker said in a news release.

This year, as President of Council, I have had many wonderful opportunities to confirm that I have what it takes to add more value as your next mayor. Our county, and our village, is on the edge of exponential growth and as mayor I will work hard to ensure that the growth we see is planned and not reactionary,” he said.

”That the growth of our town continues to hold close the values of being a small town. Economic growth is one of my biggest concerns as I feel our economic development plan is in need of major changes to meet the increasing needs of our community. I hope in the months to come that I can hear from you and the concerns you see in our community.”

Brucker was born and raised in Mount Gilead and is a director for Snyder Funeral Homes.

“I truly believe that when we work in unity there is no better community. Many of the issues facing our community will take strong leadership and come this November, I would love to have your support with a vote of confidence when you cast your ballot,” Brucker said.

“We need a new vision and I hope that being your 2020 mayor is that clearer vision. I look forward to hearing from you and hope to gain your support at the ballot this November.”

The general election is Nov. 5.

