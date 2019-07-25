Escapee receives 6 years in prison

MOUNT GILEAD —Mason Schnars was sentenced to 6 years in prison by Morrow County Common Pleas Judge Robert Hickson on July 10.

Schnars, 25, had been arrested on a receiving stolen property charge, a fourth-degree felony, according to a news release sent by Morrow County Prosecutor Charles Howland.

At his initial appearance Nov. 1, 2018, Schnars escaped from custody through a window and then stole a delivery truck from the local Napa store.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, “pinging” the Napa employee’s phone that was still in the truck, was able to find Schnars’ location at County Roads 23 and 170, However, Schnars attempted to allude deputies and he was pursued through a rain storm for several miles.

“This was just too dangerous for the general public and the Sheriff wisely abandoned the pursuit,” the release states.

Schnars then abandoned the truck for a 2002 Durango near Marengo. An all-points-bulletin was issued and Schnars fled to his father’s home in Mount Vernon. There he was arrested by Mount Vernon Police.

Upon his return to Morrow County Jail, Schnars attempted to escape on Nov. 21. He was unsuccessful due to the quick actions of the jail corrections officers and sheriff’s deputies.

The Morrow County Grand Jury issued indictments for two counts of escape, a third-degree felony; one count of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies; five counts of theft of a motor vehicle, also fourth-degree felonies and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Schnars plead guilty to all counts and there was no plea agreement, the prosecutor said.

He was represented by attorney Andrew Wick. The State of Ohio was represented by First Assistant Prosecutor Tom Smith.

