Wall That Heals at River Valley

The Wall That Heals was at River Valley Middle School/High School last weekend. Visitors came in the 95-degree heat Friday afternoon to see the mobile tribute to those who served in the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center that was inside the school.

Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel

Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel