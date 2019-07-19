Fishing, biking part of summer fun

MOUNT GILEAD — For Angela Crase, summer means fishing season.

“I’m fishing most days when it’s not raining,” Crase said. She recently caught blue catfish at Knox Lake.

Of course, like most anglers she had to dodge raindrops in June and early July.

Other north central Ohio residents enjoy a variety of activities during the warm weather.

However Julie and Rick Fitzpatrick of Marengo chose an indoor venue — Mount Vernon’s Memorial Theater.

“We went to see the Wizard of Oz,” she said. The performance ran July 6-14.

Chesterville resident Michael Friend took to his motorcycle “to enjoy the ride and support many great causes.”

The trip included a stop at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

For Julie Brown Leonhard, summer means it’s almost fair time.

“We’ve been working with our fair calves,” she said of her daughters Abby and Brenna.

René Porcho also has been practicing for the fair, taking her son for a ride in a pony-drawn cart.

Karen Beck left Mount Gilead for some tandem biking with her husband.

“We’re in Michigan, currently along Lake Huron. Prepping for a cross country tour, California to Florida. We are leaving the end of August,” Beck said.

Village resident Donna Carver chose to stay close to home, kayaking at Mount Gilead State Park. Others are fishing and hiking there daily with the revamped facilities.

Co-owner Rick Mitchell says residents are enjoying the patio at Bunker’s Mill Winery in Cardington.

Angela Frase enjoys spending her summer days fishing. Here is a blue catfish she caught at Knox Lake. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_fishing.jpg Angela Frase enjoys spending her summer days fishing. Here is a blue catfish she caught at Knox Lake. Courtesy Photos Youngsters prepare for the upcoming Morrow County Fair. With their calves are Abby, right, and Brenna Leonhard. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_calves.jpg Youngsters prepare for the upcoming Morrow County Fair. With their calves are Abby, right, and Brenna Leonhard. Courtesy Photos Karen Beck left Mount Gilead for tandem biking. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_tandem-bicycling.jpg Karen Beck left Mount Gilead for tandem biking. Courtesy Photos