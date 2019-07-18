Wollett honored as top ag educator

COLUMBUS — Erin Wollett, Cardington-Lincoln High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor, was named the Outstanding Early Career Educator of the Year by the Ohio Association of Agriculture Educators when they met for their annual three-day conference.

The OAAE is a professional organization that strives to provide teachers with professional development opportunities and networks while representing their voices in the legislative process and on the national level of operations.

They also recognize Ohio’s agriculture educators who have found success in the profession. Wollett was awarded that honor this year.

Scott Sharp, Legislative Representative to the OAAE, said when presenting the award to Wollett, “It seems like Erin has been teaching a whole lot longer than she has. I couldn’t think of someone who deserves this recognition more.”

Wollett said she is “humbled and honored to be chosen as the recipient of this award.”

She is entering her fifth year of teaching this fall.

Erin Wollett, Cardington-Lincoln High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor.