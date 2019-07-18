MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through July 16

Skyler Glassburn and Amy Turner.

Austin Hanson and Hannah Drake.

Joshua Martin and Kierstin Davis.

Scott Martin and Abigail Robinson.

Joshua McCormack and Emily Drummond.

Brian Mounts and Angela Smith.

Kyle Wert and Sierra McAvoy.

PROBATE COURT

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 10 a.m., Sept. 11, Judge Elkin, in estate of Connie S. Hess.

Entry appointing fiduciary in estate of James Lee Longshore.

Certificate of title examination in estate of Mary K. Graham.

Request for partial distribution in estate of Patty Ann Holmes.

Entry issuing certificate of transfer in estate of Gary D. Dye.

Motion to remove fiduciary in estate of Lois J. Taylor.

Entry, second report of distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Ernest V. Brovont.

Entry, report of distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Lori Lee Cassady.

Subpoena of medical records in estate of Vernon D. Todd.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., Aug. 8, Judge Elkin, in estate of DJ McClenathan.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 31, Judge Elkin, in estate of Charles E. Chaffin.

Judgment entry in estate of Ilena Mae Sturgeon.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 11 a.m., Sept. 13, Judge Elkin, in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 3 p.., Sept. 20, Judge Elkin, in estate of Mickey Jay Beck.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 31, Judge Elkin, in estate of Freida F. Dye.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:40 a.m., July 31, Judge Elkin, in estate of Mildred M. Wallace.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 19, Judge Elkin, in estate of Earl Eugene Martin.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 12, Judge Elkin, in estate of Verlon C. Hicks.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 11 a.m., Aug. 28, Judge Elkin, in estate of Sarah Ellen Ulom.

Certificate of transfer in estate of Edgar L. Cowles.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 26, Judge Elkin, in estate of Linda P. Cowles.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Carl Woodward Pinkerton.

Entry admitting foreign records in estate of Earl T. Brady.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Iris D. Copeland.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Cole Michael Cochran.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., July 31, Judge Hickson, in estate of Pamela K. Fraizer.

Motion to dispense with appraisal in estate of Betty R. Burke.

Original will filed; appointment of appraiser; waiver of notice of probate of will; waiver of right to administer in estate of Raymond L. Smith.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; application for authority to administer estate; waiver of right to administer in estate of Linda Lou Shearer.