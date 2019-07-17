MOUNT GILEAD — A step back in time can be experienced when the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Assocication holds its 30th annual Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds Aug. 2-4.

Larry Welch, president of the association, said “We’re featuring Allis Chalmers tractors and equipment this year and are filling the display area.”

“The Young family from Morrow County, is bringing 35 tractors and equipment, all Allis Chalmers,” he said.

Welch invites the public to come and see some of the older antique equipment and view demonstrations such as corn shelling and threshing. Events at the grandstand include the lawn mower demolition derby, antique tractor pulls and the antique tractor rodeo.

There will be entertainment and projects for the youngsters including the popular Kids Tractor Pull and the farm toy show.

A variety of food concessions and craft and flea markets will be on the grounds.

The pie bake off contest and auction will be held Sunday afternoon followed by the raffle drawing when the first prize will be an Allis Chalmers WD 45 Pedal Tractor.

The annual consignment sale will be held at 10 am Saturday morning.

Among the entertainers on the small stage will be the Durea Sisters Vocals, a Morrow County group performing Friday, Aug. 2, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Spangler Sisters will perform with the Country Travelers Band from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person; ages 12 and under admitted free. There is an additional charge of $3 to attend the consignment sale.

“Come on out bring your friends and experience a bit of farming from the old days,” Welch said.

Officers, trustees and others working with Farm Days 2019 include, back row, from left: Kevin Young, and Dan Young, Nissa Jenkins, Ron Young, Larry Welch, William Jenkins on tractor seat. Missy DeForest, Heidi Scherpelz, Jonda Axthelm and Jon Axthelm. Front row: Mason Powell, John Powell, Nick Gerasimof, Deb Osborne, Mack Shepard, Jim Carroll,Todd Jenkins, Dave Scherpelz, Faith Jagger, with Elin Jagger, Willow Jagger and Mika Jagger. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_Antique-Tractor-officers-2c-trustees-2c-etc.-2019.jpg Officers, trustees and others working with Farm Days 2019 include, back row, from left: Kevin Young, and Dan Young, Nissa Jenkins, Ron Young, Larry Welch, William Jenkins on tractor seat. Missy DeForest, Heidi Scherpelz, Jonda Axthelm and Jon Axthelm. Front row: Mason Powell, John Powell, Nick Gerasimof, Deb Osborne, Mack Shepard, Jim Carroll,Todd Jenkins, Dave Scherpelz, Faith Jagger, with Elin Jagger, Willow Jagger and Mika Jagger. Courtesy Photo | Carol Bartlett