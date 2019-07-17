Excessive heat watch for Crawford, Richland and Morrow counties noon Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday

A couple days of heat indices near or above 105 degrees could have a cumulative impact on some individuals, especially those who engage in prolonged outdoor work or other activities.

Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Never leave pets, children, or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles.

The extended period of high heat and humidity can worsen the effects of heat stress.

An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when a prolonged period of hot weather is expected. High temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Monitor the latest forecast and prepare for possible excessive heat warnings.