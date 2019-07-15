Man involved in crash with trooper under influence

COLUMBUS — The driver who struck an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser head-on June 27 has tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a spokesman for the Columbus office of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Staff Lt. Craig S. Cvetan, Ohio Highway Patrol public affairs commander, said Monday that “Michael Marchak had presumptive levels of both methamphetamine and another amphetamine in his blood.”

Jason Phillips responded to the call from the Mount Gilead Post and was struck head-on by another vehicle on Interstate 71 near State Route 95. That vehicle was driven by Marchak, 36, of Mansfield, who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

“Trooper Phillips is still listed in critical condition, but continues to progress in his treatment,” Cvetan said.

The OHSP said the vehicle Phillips was dispatched to investigate was the one being driven by Marchak. Another person who had stopped to provide assistance after the crash was also injured. He was treated and released for a leg injury.

Marchak reportedly was driving on a suspended license and had two prior drunken driving convictions.

PHILLIPS https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/07/web1_OHP-Jason-Phillips-1.jpg PHILLIPS