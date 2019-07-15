Drug Mart aids food pantry

Drug Mart organized a basket raffle to benefit the Morrow County Food Pantry. Their employees assisted in selling tickets for the event. Their employees were excited to be able to assist hungry families that they serve in the community. The basket made over $1,200 for the pantry. Shown receiving the check, from left: board members, Sheriff John L Hinton; Teresa Shipman; Brenda Harden; Drug Mart Manager Kristi Hardy; Assistant Manager Anizza Saunders and Tom Whiston from Drug Mart pharmacy.

