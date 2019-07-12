MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

June 27-July 10

Citations given

Officer cited a motorist on West High at North Rich streets for failure to reinstate, lights and possession of marijuana. He had an active warrant out of Marion County. Two others at the scene were cited for possession of marijuana.

Open doors

While on foot patrol, officer found both customer entrance doors not secure at Subway. The building was checked and doors secured.

Drunken arrest

A woman was arrested for misconduct at Morrow County Hospital.

Open doors

While on foot patrol, officer found west door at Pizzaburg not secure. The building was checked and the doors secured.

Drugs found

Officer assisted deputy with a probable cause search at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and the subject will be charged accordingly.

Store theft

A man reportedly shoplifted some items from Certified on South Main Street. Police were not able to identify the suspect.

Domestic issue

A call regarding a domestic dispute on North Main Street resulted in disorderly conduct citations for a man and a woman.

Damaged yard

A resident of Elm Crest Drive reported a neighbor had a vehicle stuck in her yard and caused damage to the property. Officer advised the owner of the vehicle to keep it on her property.

Assault charge

A patient was arrested on a charge of assault after an incident at the hospital.

Arrest warrant

A man walking on South Delaware Street was arrested on an active warrant out of Knox County.

Found asleep

A man was found sleeping or passed out in a van on North Delaware Street. The man was found to be OK.

Assault charge

Assisted deputy at Hidden Lakes on an assault complaint. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Identity theft

A woman on West High Street said she was the victim of identity theft.

Warnings given

Officer responded to assist sheriff’s unit with a domestic on North Boundary Street. All parties were given disorderly conduct warnings.

Traffic citations

Officer stopped a motorist for speeding in the 400 block of North Main Street. He also was cited for no operator’s license.

Illegal burn

A resident of Buckeye Lane was cited for open burning in a restricted area. Fire department personnel were called and they extinguished the fire.

Burglary reported

A woman on West High Street said someone entered her residence and took her purse containing her credit cards, money and vehicle keys.

Theft

A West Marion Road resident said someone used her bank card without authorization.

Pair arrested

Officer and a deputy arrested a man and woman after a report of a fight on Union Street. As the deputy was arresting the man, the woman continued to interfere. She was then arrested for obstructing justice and persistent disorderly conduct.

Purse stolen

A woman reported someone entered her vehicle parked on West Marion Road and took her purse.

Verbal domestic

Officer assisted on a reported verbal domestic issue on County Road 75. The situation was resolved.

Items taken

A man said his ex-girlfriend had taken multiple items including money from his apartment on Lee Street.

Store theft

A Goodwill employee said a woman stole a pair of jeans, shorts and a swimsuit totaling $12.77. She left in a green Toyota.

Drug overdose

A woman had overdosed on drugs and was said to be unresponsive. After receving two doses of Narcan she refused treatment by EMS. Drug paraphernalia was located at the scene and collected. She was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the hospital by a friend for treatment.

Assist unit

Officer assisted a deputy with a reported active domestic on U.S. 42.

Fire put out

A caller reported a possible fire on Lincoln Avenue. An open burn was found with a set of box springs. The person responsible was located and told that open burn law prohibit this and they put out the fire.

Warrant given

A felony warrant was served on a man, who was arrested without incident on Lee Street. A deputy and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper also were at the scene.