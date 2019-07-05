Funds for libraries

Howard Hanna J.C. Meyer Realtors and Pizzaburg partnered to raise money for Morrow County’s four local libraries’ summer reading programs. Thirty percent of the proceeds and all tips from the sales were donated raising $431.77. “We would like to thank everyone who ordered food to make this fundraiser a success,” said Cheyenne Peck, Managing Broker. Shown, front row from left: Pam White, Pizzaburg; Lisa Brake, Howard Hanna; Patricia Dollisch, Perry-Cook Library and Cheyenne Peck, Howard Hanna. Back row: Suzi Lyle, Selover Library; Jenny Bump, Howard Hanna; Mike Kirk, Mount Gilead Library, and Lisa Murray, Cardington Library.

