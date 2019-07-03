Finances handled by Cardington council

Finances topped the agenda when Cardington Village Council met in regular session July 1.

A public hearing regarding the 2020 Revenue Budget was held prior to the formal opening of the meeting. There was no community participation.

• Approved was an ordinance, under appropriations and supplemental appropriations, approving a budgeted transfer from the income tax fund to the street fund in the amount of $150,000. This is needed to meet the village portion of the State Route 529 paving project required by the ODOT.

• A second ordinance adopted the resource budget for 2020.

Deb Fry, village finance officer said this is the income budget that is due annually to the county auditor by July 20. She asked council to note that the balances shown reflect the addition of gas tax revenues due to the new tax increase effective July, 2019.

In other business:

• First reading on an ordinance establishing a 2-percent increase in compensation for village employees. Also given a first reading was an ordinance amending and replacing an earlier ordinance that establishes base compensation for certain village employees.

Council approved a resolution accepting and confirming the mayor’s and chief of police’s recommendation of Josh Kibler to the position of part-time police officer for the village. Kibler was sworn into the position by John Nippert, president of council, presiding in the absence of Mayor Susie Peyton.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported a total of 47 calls received for June, 12 calls less than in June, 2018. He said the department provided security both days of the street fair with no issues to report. Officer Kiefer attended his annual School Resource Officer conference and noted the Kids in the Park Program is doing well with an average of 20-30 children attending each week.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman reported they have made 112 runs this year The department conducted a bake sale at the festival and participated in the pedal pull contest. The fireworks went off with no issues and he thanked the police department for their assistance in crowd control so they could respond to a call.

• Council approved a resolution accepting the recommendation of the village administrator, Danny Wood, to accept the bid from Converse Electric for the electrical upgrade on the Community Building, 111 West Second Street.

• The upgrade will include additional 240 volt outlets on the outside of the building for use for special events and upgrading the internal electrical panel. The cost is $5,533.15, plus $2,000 for testing required by the Ohio Building & Fire codes.

• Bills approved for payment totaled $170,342.76 and included payment of $142,672.00 to the state of Ohio treasurer, ODOT, for the State Route 529 paving project.

• Fry said RITA annually reviews the amount the village pays as administrative fees and they estimate what those fees will be and then compare it to actual collections and the fees due. This resulted in a refund to the village totaling $5,141.

• Approved was an ordinance certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges totaling $3,261.51.

• Approved a resolution authorizing written return to the Morrow County Auditor for the costs of removing noxious weeds from village residences that had been notified of the violations. these costs totaled $448.

• A note of thanks from Evelyn Long in appreciation of the naming of a tree in her honor on Arbor Day, was read to council by Village Manager Fry.

• Council will meet next on July 15.