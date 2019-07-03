PROPERTY TRANSFERS

JUNE TRANSACTIONS

1908 CR 170, Bennington Township, Steven Jenkins to Zachary Blevins, $150,000.

148 E. Main St., Cardington, Nick and Kathilynn Cochran to Raquel Zeller, $163,000.

125 Midland Ave., Cardington, Dave and Sandra Decker to Robert and Julie Baker, $2,000.

7587 CR 183, Chester Township, Carolyn Haywood to Lewis and Mary Eash, $67,500.

3283 CR 172, Chester Township, Terry and Cleo Wolford to Ray and Erica Ferrell, $185,000.

3277 TR 172, Ricky and Michele Wolford to William and Angelika Merritt, $275,000.

2486 TR 181, Chester Township, Bradley Wolfe to Scott Scribner and Joelle Lamphere, $165,000.

CR 97, Congress Township, Robert and Sharon Snader to Uri and Ida Mullet, $4,000.

Lot 133, Congress Township, Linda Wolford to Richard Horacek, $21,250.

Lot 144, Congress Township, William and Natalie Harris to Kyle and Joanna Goughenour, $9,000.

Lots 145, 146, 147, Congress Township, Zachariah Wilson to Candlewood Lake Association, Inc., $6,667.

Lots 247, 248, 249, 250, Congress Township, Ted Napier to Jordan and Denise Boyd, $441,500.

Lot 278, Congress Township, Brent and Cheryl Dodrill to Michael Visconti, $5,000.

Lot 75, Congress Township, Heidi Vitte to Johnathan and Lisa Farley, $2,200.

3378 CR 125, Gilead Township, Tyler and Breanne Wall to Steven and Melinda Wilczynski, $474,500.

4132 TR 230, Gilead Township, Sharon Weise to Wayne K. Schoene Revocable Living Trust, $375,000.

5025 TR 126, Gilead Township, Sherry White to Albert and Brenda Zuzolo, $430,000.

4764 SR 42, Gilead Township, Wade and Angela Sutherland to Todd Roffe, $205,000.

4582 SR 95, Gilead Township, Thomas Casto Sr. to Paul Sayre, $180,000.

5446 TR 103, Gilead Township, Terry and Carol Lanning to Robert and Nichole Flannery, $264,900.

383 W. High St., Mount Gilead, Carl Castle Sr. to 383 West High Street LLC, $55,000.

142 S. Rich St., Mount Gilead, Vicky Smith to 142 South Rich Street LLC, $50,000.

730 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead, Susan Lewis to Stephanie Bunker, $136,000.

5026 TR 179, Harmony Township, Samuel and Kealani Vanderpool to Kevin Farson and Amanda Braun, $42, 500.

2350 CR 206, Harmony Township, Jon and Cheryl GArrett to Kevin and Amber Mohr, $139,000.

2194 CR 170, Harmony Township, Right Way Properties LLC to Schwartz Quality Construction, $38,400.

2166 CR 24, Lincoln Township Joseph Prince to Lindsey Lester, $240,000.

6297 SR 97, North Bloomfield Township, Everett Bash Trustee to Scott and Mary Romine, $1,430,000.

8831 CR 46, North Bloomfield Township, Patrick and Julie Baker to Erica Cornwell, $265,000.

2220 SR 229, Peru Township, Roberta Divito to Christopher and Victoria Horton, $342,900.

2216 SR 229, Peru Township,, Stephen and Teresa Gitson to Andrew Hardin, $225,000.

6995 SR 229, South Bloomfield Cemetery Township, Cody Deim to Franklin Jacob, $156,000.

CR 49, Washington Township, Chris McDonald to Bonnie Beiler, $40,000.

141 TR 21, Westfield Township, Paula Blue Family Trust to Mary Robinson, $121,900.

2166 CR 156, Westfield Township, Daniel Coulter to Lisa Clark, $141,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

