MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

June 20-26

Drunk

A woman on Lee Street was issued a disorderly conduct citation. She had been drinking and causing problems.

Domestic complaint

A verbal argument on Delaware Street was investigated. Disorderly conduct warnings were issued to both parties.

Disorderly conduct

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested for persistent disorderly conduct on West High Street. The woman also was charged with having a marijuana pipe in her possession.

Burglary in progress

Caller reported a a man and a woman entering the rear of an abandoned house on Highland Avenue. Officer and deputies arrived. The front door was open and no one was inside the house.

Vandalism

A woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and persistent disorderly conduct. She allegedly damaged a door to an apartment on South Delaware Street.

Assault claims

A man claims he was assaulted by another man on South Delaware Street. Each had a witness that corroborated their version of the events. A report will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Assist unit

Officer assisted Medic 1 and EMS with an unconscious woman on West Elm Street.

Felony

A man was arrested on a felony warrant out of Morrow County Common Pleas Court on West Center Street.