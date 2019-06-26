Officer, youth meet in the park

“Kids in the Park,” a Cardington program, is off to a great start this year.

Cardington Officer Jason Kiefer, who originated the program three years ago, said there were 30 youngsters attending the first session on May 27. Soggy weather limited the attendance for the next two sessions, but interest of the youths attending was intense.

Meetings are held weekly on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Community Park where food is served and games played by youths up to 16 years old. The program wraps up Aug. 15.

Kiefer said local businesses and groups provide food and they also donate funds as one local firm did when they funded gift cards that purchased 18

bicycle helmets.

Kiefer spoke recently at St. Paul Lutheran Church whose members are planning to furnish food for a session later in July.

“We hope to prove that we are approachable and we want to develop a friendship with these youngsters,” said Kiefer, who is also the School Resource Officer.

Kiefer extended an invitation to youths up to age 16 to come and join them at the park every Thursday afternoon. No prior sign-ups are required.

Shown are Kids in the Park holding gift certificates from Morrow Lanes allowing them to have one free game of bowling shoe rental and pizza. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_Kids-in-the-park-holding-gift-certificates-from-Morrow-Lanes.jpeg Shown are Kids in the Park holding gift certificates from Morrow Lanes allowing them to have one free game of bowling shoe rental and pizza. Courtesy Photo