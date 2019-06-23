Reflections: More Morrow County oil boom trivia

I noted last week that the Morrow County Oil boom was in full swing just 55 years ago, 1964. Here is information that many readers may remember and for those younger, it will be informative.

“The oil boom brought many businesses into the county during the 1960s. Satellite offices of companies headquartered in other states were established with most located in Cardington and Mount Gilead. Several were set up in Cardington after the village became a hot bed of oil activity in early 1964.

The former Denton Motor Sales building on West Main Street was leased by two oil maintenance concerns. A fire destroyed this building in February, 1964.

A small nine room motel opened for business on Gilead Street adjacent to the bridge.

Downtown on the square, the old Wornstaff Hotel was at maximum occupancy filled with oil men. As the hotel’s coffee shop was always crowded, a new restaurant was built in one corner of the hostelry to handle the business.

A Houston, Texas chemical firm established an office in the upper level of the post office building on South Marion Street.

Campbell Auto Supply of Mount Gilead opened a Cardington store in the former Koon Grocery building on East Main Street.

The former North-South Truck Stop on U.S. Route 42 midway between Cardington and Ashley was leased to an oil field trucking firm from Illinois.

Although located in Delaware County, an aviation company offered weekend sight seeing flights of the oil activities in the county. Cost was $5 per passenger.

A Morrow County Oil guide was published and was sold by the members of the Cardington High School band.

Every phase of life was affected in this village during that “boom.”

A final look next week.

80 years ago, June, 1939: Perry Burnell, of East of Cardington, saved the life of Mrs. Lucy Fleming of Fulton after he pulled her from her stalled car on the railroad crossing in Fulton as a fast moving freight train approached.

Ralph L. Lowther was one of 462 cadets who graduated from the United States Military Academy on June 12. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. While at West Pont, he held the rank of Sergeant and was manager of the Debating Society and was a member of the Camera Club.

70 years ago, June, 1949: Frank E (Pug) Smith, a 1911 Cardington High School graduate, spent a week in town visiting old friends. He was remembred by older Cardington folks as the youth during his high school years who lived with and drove for Dr. Florence Smith-White.

50 years ago, June 1969: Final services of the Bethel United Methodist Church on County Road 28, Cardington Township, were held on June 2. The church closed after more than a century due to declining membership.

