June 13

Bicycle Safety for Kids program. Bicycle locks will be passed out. Presented by the Cardington Police Dept. American Legion Park, 5-6 p.m.

June 13-14

Edison United Methodist Rummage Sale, 8;30-3 p.m. and Friday, June 14, 9-12. On Thursday, there will be a bake sale and lunch will be available 11-1. Items for sale will be men, women, children clothing, furniture, and more; 333 Boundary St., Edison. Call 419-947-6356 for information.

June 14-15

Yee Haw Vacation Bible School: Celebrating God’s Greatest Gift, Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Ages 3 and potty-trained through 6th grade. Free, but you may register online atwww.freshfaithnaz.org. Questions, call 419-751-7065.

June 17

Take a Kid Fishing with the Morrow County Conservation Club, Cramer’s Pond, 3665 Township Road 49, Iberia. Start time 6 p.m.

June 18-20

Vacation Bible School, YeeHaw, Marengo United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to noon; lunch included. Sign up online or at the door.

June 19

Morrow County Master Gardener Volunteers are offering a class to teach folks about entering flowers in the fair; 6 p.m., 5362 U.S. 42, Mt. Gilead; AgCredit Building 2nd floor conference room. For information call Carri Jagger at the OSU Extension Office, 419-947-1070.

Community Dinner, Trinity United Methodist Church, 5-6:45 p.m., ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert and drink. Dinners are $8 per person; children 10 and under, no charge. Dine in or carry-out available. No dinners until September.

July 4

Ice cream social, noon, old Bellville firehouse. Call 419-775-1202 for information.

July 19

Mount Gilead annual car show, 6 p.m., downtown. Open to all antique vehicles; $10 per vehicle. Prizes, 50/50 drawing. Food available.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_calendar-1.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.