Gleaners recognize Saull

The Community Service Recognition Award was made to Margie Saull when 43 members and guests of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners met at the Edison Baptist Church for their June meeting.

Saull was recognized for her leadership in planning the Veterans Honor Flight in Marion for veterans who are not able to travel to Washington, D.C. She is planning to lead another Honor Flight in August.

Plans were made for the IMPACT event to be held June 11. This is a 4-H activity coordinated with the OSU Extension Office.

Chester Arbor will be giving to each of the county libraries a set of resource books for each of the animals exhibited by 4-H members at the fair. They will also provide shirts for the goat clinic and door prizes.

Pork Producers furnished food for this event.

Several guests were welcomed to this meeting. For information, call 419-864-7520.

Rita Barton, president of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners, presents the Community Service Award to Margie Saull for her leadership in planning the Veterans Honor Flight in Marion. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_Rita-Barton-and-Margie-Saull.jpg Rita Barton, president of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners, presents the Community Service Award to Margie Saull for her leadership in planning the Veterans Honor Flight in Marion. Courtesy Photo