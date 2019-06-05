Upgrade for water plant approved

CARDINGTON — Village Council accepted the recommendation of the village engineer to accept the bid of Kirk Brothers Co. for the 2019-2020 water treatment plant upgrade project at its June 3 meeting.

It is subject to the village receipt of pending WSRLA Loan application from Ohio EPA and authorized the village administrator and fiscal officer to enter into a contract.

The contract for the 2019-2020 water treatment upgrade project is for $1,307,000 for the base bid and $50,217 for alternate bid, subject to legal counsel approval and subject to Oho EPA WSRLA loan approval.

In other business:

• Village Administrator Danny Wood said the paved driveway at the water plant is in bad shape and will be paved later with the alternate bid money.

• Wood said the bid opening for the paving of State Route 529 in the village will be held July 25, 2019. “It will be the middle or late August that it is on track to happen,” he said.

• He said the street sweeper is currently needing repair and is not being used until repairs are made.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry presented information on the cost of the recent special levy election conducted by the village. Total cost was $1,850.55.

The village previously paid $1,410 with a balance due of $440.48. This balance was included in the bills approved for payment totaling $44,721.31.

The levy will bring in an estimated $108,563.

Fry also noted the payment of $23,400 to Micro System Solutions for the new server in the municipal building that was included in the bills paid.

• Council accepted the resignation of Andreas Cotter from the position of part-time police officer, serving as a temporary full time officer for the village. She has taken a full time position with Ohio Health.

• He said the department has taken 56 calls thus far this year, 21 less than the same time last year. He also said the SRO Officer Jason Kiefer had given a Mission Moment report on the Kids in the Park Program at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He inaugurated the program in the summer of 2016 and is continuing that program on June 13 and July 18.

•Wallace thanked Lt. B. J Gruber from the Marion Police Department for the loan of the “under the influence” Goggles used by the Cardington-Lincoln students in a program conducted at the school.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department has made 100 runs this year up from last year.

• Council will meet on June 17.